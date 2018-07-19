Police: Mother Allowed Men to Rape Her 2-Year-Old

Authorities arrested a Missouri mother for allowing two men to repeatedly rape her two-year-old daughter, who later tested positive for an STD and methamphetamine, police said.

Police charged Azzie Watson, 25, of Independence, on Tuesday with three counts of child abuse and one count of child endangerment for allegedly facilitating the rape, WDAF reported.

Watson’s boyfriend recorded the mother-of-two as she spoke multiple times about taking her daughter to the house where the two men raped her, court documents revealed.

Watson allegedly said over the recording that she witnessed the men rape her child about five times, calling herself “a coward.”

Police first heard about the case after receiving a report about a rape from a Kansas City, Missouri, hospital on June 29, the Kansas City Star reported.

Once officers arrived at the hospital, they received a recording of Watson allegedly confessing to the crime. The recording led to her arrest on a separate, unrelated charge for failing to show up to a court appearance.

Watson reportedly told detectives on July 10 that she lied about confessing to the crime over fears of what her boyfriend would do to her.

Detectives then told her that her daughter tested positive for methamphetamine and an STD. The toddler and her one-year-old brother also had foreign metallic objects lodged in their feet, likely from walking barefoot inside their mother’s debris-filled house, the Daily Mail reported.

Watson is being held on $75,000 bond at the Wyandotte County Jail. Both of Watson’s children have been living in foster care since the June incident.