Poll: 57 Percent of Americans Think Congress Puts Pleasing Media over Voters

A Rasmussen Reports poll shows that 57 percent of likely American voters think lawmakers care more about what the media thinks of their actions over having the approval of the people who voted them into office.

The national telephone and online survey results have not changed much from one year ago when 55 percent of voters had that opinion.

On the other hand, the 57 percent is down from the 62 percent who thought Congress favored the media over voters in 2009, the first year of the Barack Obama presidency.

The poll released on Thursday also shows that just 22 percent believe Congress cares more about what voters think over media approval.

The poll also found a sizable 20 percent of respondents were undecided. That is five percentage points higher than the 15 percent who were undecided one year ago.

The survey was conducted on July 15-16, 2018 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus three percentage points with a 95 percent level of confidence.

Follow @PennyStarrDC on Twitter