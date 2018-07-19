President Donald Trump does not agree with a controversial proposal from Russian President Vladimir Putin about interrogating select United States citizens, according to the White House.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders responded to the latest media controversy via a statement emailed to reporters. “It is a proposal that was made in sincerity by President Putin, but President Trump disagrees with it.” She added, “Hopefully President Putin will have the 12 identified Russians come to the United States to prove their innocence or guilt.”

Putin proposed that he would allow the 12 Russians indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller to be interrogated if the United States would be willing to do the same with U.S. citizens of Russian interest, naming former Russia Ambassador Michael McFaul and financier Bill Browder.

Both Browder and McFaul participated in cable news interviews on Thursday to express their disappointment in Trump’s “openness” to the idea.

Trump critics also reacted in horror after Sanders said during the White House press briefing on Wednesday that the president was considering it but that she did not have a conclusion from the president.