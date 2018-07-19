Sarah Sanders: Donald Trump Wants Vladimir Putin to Visit Washington, DC in the Fall

President Donald Trump is eager to continue working with Russian President Vladimir Putin and has asked his National Security Advisor John Bolton to invite him to Washington, DC.

“President Trump asked John Bolton to invite President Putin to Washington in the fall and those discussions are already underway,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed in a statement on Twitter.

Despite several days of criticism over Trump’s meeting and press conference with Putin on Monday, he appears eager to remain engaged with Russia.

Trump revealed on Twitter that he discussed terrorism, Israeli security, nuclear proliferation, cyber attacks, trade, Ukraine, the Middle East and North Korea with Putin during their meeting.

“There are many answers, some easy and some hard, to these problems…but they can ALL be solved!” he wrote.

In Helsinki, @POTUS agreed to ongoing working level dialogue between the two security council staffs. President Trump asked @Ambjohnbolton to invite President Putin to Washington in the fall and those discussions are already underway. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) July 19, 2018

The Summit with Russia was a great success, except with the real enemy of the people, the Fake News Media. I look forward to our second meeting so that we can start implementing some of the many things discussed, including stopping terrorism, security for Israel, nuclear…….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2018