President Donald Trump reacted Thursday to the latest negative media coverage about his administration, and previewed a second meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The Summit with Russia was a great success, except with the real enemy of the people, the Fake News Media,” he wrote on Twitter. “I look forward to our second meeting so that we can start implementing some of the many things discussed.”

Trump said that he and Putin discussed the importance of stopping terrorism, nuclear proliferation, and cyber attacks as well as trade, Ukraine, the Middle East, and North Korea.

“There are many answers, some easy and some hard, to these problems…but they can ALL be solved!” he wrote optimistically.

Trump accused the media of wanting war with Russia, instead of a partnership.

“The Fake News Media wants so badly to see a major confrontation with Russia, even a confrontation that could lead to war,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

He argued that the meeting with Putin was successful, despite the desparaging tone from the press.

Trump marveled at the new level of negativity directed at his administration after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.

“The Fake News Media is going Crazy! They make up stories without any backup, sources or proof,” he wrote. “Many of the stories written about me, and the good people surrounding me, are total fiction.”

Trump said he would continue condemning the reports he considered false, even though it gave them more attention.

“Problem is, when you complain you just give them more publicity,” he wrote. “But I’ll complain anyway!”

