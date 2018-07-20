American workers in South Carolina are praising President Trump’s battle for fair trade between the United States and its trading partners.

A new report by the New York Times highlights how many American workers are supportive of Trump seeking to balance trade between the U.S., the European Union (E.U.), and China.

Most recently, as Breitbart News noted, Trump has threatened the E.U. with a 20 percent tariff on imported cars. Currently, the E.U. imposes a 10 percent tariff on American-made cars, while the U.S. imposes a small 2.5 percent tariff on European-made cars.

While the executives warn against tariffs, U.S. workers told the New York Times they see Trump’s battle for fair trade has a campaign promise that is being kept.

“I don’t see where we have been affected by the trade war like they’ve been talking about,” Glenn Jamison, a 62-year-old South Carolina Port Authority worker told the Times. “We don’t see any instability. We’re hearing about it, but we don’t see it yet.”

Another U.S. worker, Michael Spellman, praised Trump for sticking to his fair trade agenda.

“American workers have been sold down the river with Nafta and other agreements,” Spellman said.

“He’s doing what he said he would. He’s keeping promises, instead of lip service like every other politician,” Spellman continued.

The workers are similar to the Harley-Davidson workers who are losing their jobs at the motorcycle company’s Kansas City, Missouri, manufacturing plant as their jobs are being outsourced overseas. Despite Harley-Davidson executives blaming Trump’s trade agenda for the layoffs, the company’s outsourcing scheme came months before tariffs were placed on aluminum and steel.

As Breitbart News reported, the Harley-Davidson workers who are having their jobs reportedly outsourced to Thailand told NPR last month that they don’t blame Trump, they blame Harley-Davidson. More so, the workers praised Trump for trying to level the country’s trade deals.

“If you really look at it, it’s the people … that different countries that have been kind of burdening us with these unfair tariffs over the last decade and is trying to correct the course now is really who is to blame,” one Harley-Davidson worker said.

Another worker said, “He’s just trying to save American industry.”

“The president must have a good reason for doing battle against U.S. trading partners,” another worker told NPR. “He wouldn’t do it for no reason. I look at him as a very smart businessman and if he feels it’s what he needed to do, that’s what he needed to do.”