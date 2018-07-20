Kimberly Guilfoyle Leaving Fox News for Pro-Trump America First PAC

Fox News star Kimberly Guilfoyle is leaving the cable network to join the America First Action Super PAC that supports President Donald Trump for president.

A source close to Guilfoyle confirmed reports to Breitbart News.

Guilfoyle has worked for Fox News for 12 years and is a co-host of The Five.

Guilfoyle is currently dating Donald Trump Jr. after his wife Vanessa filed for divorce in March. In a recent interview on Breitbart News Daily, she praised Trump Jr. as “number one up-and-coming political figure on the right.”

“I’ve seen him at these political rallies, and I went to Montana with him, and I’ve known him for over a decade and saw him at the convention speech,” she said. “He commands the room. He’s a compelling political figure.”