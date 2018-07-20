Melania Trump Encourages Students at Microsoft as Part of ‘Be Best’ Mission

First lady Melania Trump listened on Thursday to Microsoft’s 15 Council for Digital Good students as they shared their art projects depicting digital civility.

Trump visited the Microsoft Innovation and Policy Center in Washington, DC, Thursday to meet with the students as part of her Be Best policy platform. The first lady’s office described the work of the 15 American students on the Council for Digital Good to “provide ideas and feedback for Microsoft’s youth-focused online safety policy work”:

I had a wonderful time visiting @MicrosoftIPC & meeting the students on their Council for Digital Good. Thank you students for being leaders & sharing your creativity in the cyber community. #BeBest pic.twitter.com/aSHnu0XYc2 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 19, 2018

“To see students taking action and being positive leaders in the digital world for youth is exactly what Be Best is focused on,” said the first lady.

The council’s students each shared with the first lady the process of creating their art projects. Their art depicted each student’s interpretation of digital civility.

Mrs. Trump also took part in a student-led listening session during which the students taught on 15 tenets of responsible digital behavior that they have developed.

“Peer-to-peer leadership can be one of the strongest influences on our children,” said the first lady. “Using their artistic talents, these students provide unique perspectives on how youth should conduct themselves responsibly online.”

“Thank you to Microsoft for having me and to the students of the council for sharing their impressive and encouraging work,” Mrs. Trump said following her visit.

The first lady unveiled her Be Best policy initiative on May 7 of this year. Communications director Stephanie Grisham said at the time that the initiative was aimed at supporting “children and the many issues they are facing today”:

Thank you to all who attended yesterday’s launch of #BeBest. I will continue focusing on ways to help children be their best selves. Please visit https://t.co/npPChhBGPT to learn more! pic.twitter.com/dMsSJHgMBs — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 8, 2018

Mrs. Trump’s campaign emphasizes the responsibility of adults in helping children be their best with a focus on well-being, social media use, and opioid abuse.

Microsoft also participated in a White House event on Thursday where they, along with 22 other companies and associations, pledged to provide on-the-job or vocational training for a certain number of workers over the next five years. Microsoft pledged to do so for 10,000 new workers.

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook.