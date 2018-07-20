The city of Charlotte on Friday was selected to host the Republican Party’s 2020 presidential nominating convention.

The national GOP’s site selection committee voted behind closed doors Wednesday to recommend Charlotte, according to Republican officials with direct knowledge of the vote who were not authorized to comment publicly.

“We could not be more excited,” said North Carolina GOP Chair Robin Hayes, adding “Today’s announcement is a testament to the strong leadership in Charlotte that has followed a long North Carolina tradition of putting the needs and opportunities of our people before politics.”

Republican National Committee members from across the country, gathered in Austin this week to decide whether to finalize the recommendation Friday. The only other convention site finalist was Las Vegas. A handful of top Republican praised the selection.

“I am thrilled to announce Charlotte as the official host city for the 2020 Republican National Convention,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing the Queen City take center stage as the Republican Party re-nominates President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to continue fighting for the American people.”

Brad Parscale, President Donald Trump’s campaign manager said: “Charlotte’s booming economy is a prime example of how President Trump’s agenda is improving lives, spurring growth, and creating opportunity for millions of Americans. We look forward to continuing our America First momentum here in the Queen City and delivering four more years of historic victories and tremendous success.”

Charlotte hosted the Democratic National Convention in 2012. North Carolina emerged as a swing state during President Barack Obama’s first run thanks to the state’s large African-American population, but Republicans won the state in 2012 and 2016. President Donald Trump has already launched his 2020 re-election campaign.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.