The Republican National Committee (RNC) in June once again outraised the Democratic National Committee (DNC), further solidifying itself as a fundraising juggernaut under the leadership of RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

The RNC revealed it raised nearly $14 million in the month of June, while the DNC reported taking in only $8 million in the time period. The current cycle’s fundraising amounts show the RNC has outraised its rival by nearly $100 million.

“What I see when I travel the country is that Americans continue to be enthusiastic about President Trump and the Republican agenda,” McDaniel said in a statement. “That enthusiasm has allowed for me to grow our war chest and invest it into what has become the biggest ground game in our Party’s history.”

To date, McDaniel has traveled over 154,000 miles; hosted over 88 fundraising events; traveled to 29 states, and spends up to six hours per day on the phone with donors, says the party’s Deputy Rapid Response Director Steve Guest. At least 98% of the RNC’s donors are small-dollar donors, which are defined as those who contribute under $200 total. With zero debt, the Party possesses over 3.5 times the amount of money on hand it had at the same point in the 2014 midterm election cycle under then-RNC Chairman Reince Priebus.

The RNC notched a “record-high fundraising month in May, when Republicans raised more than $10 million and set records for fundraising in an off-year election,” reported The Hill. The DNC finished up June with a paltry $9 million in cash on hand and debt totaling $6.3 million after recording it’s lowest May numbers in over ten years.

“For me, the north star is not can we match them dollar for dollar,” DNC Chairman Tom Perez told CNN in response to the RNC’s big fundraising haul. “It is can we raise the money we need to execute our game plane.”