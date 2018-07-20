Washington Post Labels Joe Donnelly ‘Most Vulnerable Democratic Senator’

The Washington Post labeled Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) the “most vulnerable Democratic senator” in the 2018 midterm elections.

The Post wrote its second report on the Senate 2018 midterm elections and labeled Joe Donnelly the most vulnerable Senate Democrat.

Washington Post writer Amber Phillips wrote:

Republican-trending Indiana was always going to be a tough proposition for Democrats. The question is whether Sen. Joe Donnelly’s (D) reelection chances got slightly easier or more difficult now that Republicans nominated a businessman, Mike Braun, over two members of Congress in one of the nation’s most heated primaries. Donnelly doesn’t appear to have quite the same in-state brand with voters that the other Democrats on this list do, so he’s our most vulnerable Democratic senator right now.

A July poll from Axios suggested Mike Braun leads Sen. Donnelly and noted that Senate Democrats face an uphill battle in the incoming fall midterms.

Hoosier businessman Braun also raised $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2018. Furthermore, Braun has more than $1 million on hand and includes more than $1.5 million raised since Braun won the Indiana primary.

Braun spokesman Josh Kelley said in a statement on Friday:

From polling to fundraising to grassroots enthusiasm, it’s clear Mike Braun has all the momentum in this race.This new ranking just reaffirms what Hoosiers already know: Sleepin’ Joe’s days of obstructing President Trump’s agenda in the Senate are numbered.

Sen. Donnelly also faces increasing pressure to vote to confirm President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh. A Morning Consult/Politico poll found that 40 percent of voters want the Senate to confirm Kavanaugh, while 28 percent do not want him confirmed.

Kelley said in another statement on Friday, “Americans support President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, but Senator Donnelly is still waiting for Democrats in Washington to give him permission to support this highly respected nominee.”

“While Senator Donnelly sits on the sidelines, Mike Braun strongly supports Judge Kavanaugh and urges the Senate to quickly confirm him,” Kelley added.