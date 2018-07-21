Clinton Cash Author: ‘Different Set of Standards’ for Clintons Angers Americans

Americans are angry that those in power set a “different set of standards” for the Clintons and their associates, Clinton Cash author and Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Peter Schweizer told Fox News’s the Ingraham Angle on Thursday night.

“This is what drives people crazy about criminal justice in America. There’s a different set of standards for people in power—particularly those politically connected by the Clintons—and those same rules do not apply to ordinary Americans,” Schweizer told Fox News’s Jason Chaffetz.

Schweizer, who wrote Clinton Cash: The Untold Story of How and Why Foreign Governments and Businesses Helped Make Bill and Hillary Rich, made the comments Thursday referring to a report from Fox News’s Tucker Carlson on Tucker Carlson Tonight that special counsel Robert Mueller offered Podesta Group founder Tony Podesta immunity for agreeing to testify against Paul Manafort.

Manafort—who briefly served as Donald Trump’s campaign chairman in the 2016 presidential election—is in jail awaiting trial on multiple charges, including bank fraud, failure to register as a foreign agent, and witness tampering.

Schweizer noted that Podesta, a Democrat, also failed to comply with the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) when he failed to register as an agent for lobbying on behalf of a Ukranian group. Schweizer said:

It’s a little bit like granting immunity to Bonnie to get a Clyde. The root of the problem with Paul Manafort—and there are many, and I think they need to be investigated and he needs to be held into account—a lot of it involves the foreign agent registration act, FARA, and the fact that he was doing a lot of work for foreign clients, lobbying work or consulting work, and he was not revealing that or registering with the Department of Justice.

Schweizer added that Americans “believe there are different standards” for those connected to the Clintons when Manafort is prosecuted and Podesta is not.

“This question of justice — why is it that the the FARA violations of Paul Manafort should be prosecuted … but why in the case of Tony Podesta are they not? It’s mystifying, and it’s only going to further frustrate Americans, who again believe there are different standards.”

Schweizer also called out the FBI for being sloppy with their investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email scandal, referencing a Wednesday New York Times report on Russian groups conducting cyberattacks against the State Department while Hillary Clinton served as secretary of state.

The Times report stated that those same Russian groups hacked the Democratic National Committee (DNC) during the 2016 election.

“Here’s the problem, is, you look at every step of this investigation of the Clinton email scandal. You have sloppiness on the part of the FBI,” Schweizer said. “But the problem is the sloppiness always rebounds to the benefits of the Clintons, which leads one to only conclude that there was an effort to essentially want this story to go away or not hold the Clintons accountable.”

The Clinton Cash author added that there should be further investigation into the “deep rot” at the FBI.