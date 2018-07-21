Delingpole: Yes, It’s Hot. No, It’s Not ‘Man-Made Global Warming’

The weather has been hot and lovely for many of us recently, so the climate doomsters have naturally seized the opportunity to whine and finger-wag and double down on their global warming scaremongering.

This week, it was the BBC:

Last week, it was the Washington Post:

From the normally mild summer climes of Ireland, Scotland and Canada to the scorching Middle East, numerous locations in the Northern Hemisphere have witnessed their hottest weather ever recorded over the past week. Large areas of heat pressure or heat domes scattered around the hemisphere led to the sweltering temperatures. No single record, in isolation, can be attributed to global warming. But collectively, these heat records are consistent with the kind of extremes we expect to see increase in a warming world.

Don’t believe the hype. Weather records are always being broken around the world because there will always be temperature extremes somewhere.

Meanwhile, here is Paul Homewood to put it all into historical context.

Note, for example, that in the U.S., the majority of record temperature highs dates back to the 1930s – before man-made global warming was a thing:

It’s the same with Canada:

Of course, all of this reality has not stopped the greenie spin merchants working overtime to turn local anecdotes into evidence of climate disaster.

California, as one of the global epicentres of eco lunacy, has naturally played a major part in ramping up the drivel:

Record after record fell in southern parts of California last week: Downtown Los Angeles had its hottest July night in history, with a minimum of 26.1C (79F) on 7 July

on 7 July Chino, outside LA, saw its hottest-ever temperature – 48.9C (120F)

The temperature at University of California, Los Angeles, hit 43.9C (111F), breaking a 79-year-old record There’s been a significant knock-on effect of the record heat in parts of the state – and as in Iran, it led to unprecedented demand on the power grid. As a result, more than 34,000 homes were left without power. “Red flag” warnings, indicating the risk of serious wildfires, remain in place for large parts of the state. Last Friday, Peggy Frank, a 63-year-old postal worker, was found dead in her truck in a suburb of Los Angeles where the temperature reached 47.2C (117F). Media reports said the truck did not have air conditioning and Mrs Frank had suffered heat stroke at work once before.

But as Watts Up With That? notes, this hottest temperatures evah stuff is #fakenews.

Sure, Southern California is hot. But the record-breaking element is most likely caused by the Urban Heat Island effect. That is, weather stations are being sited in urban zones where the temperature readings are distorted by non-meteorological factors such as car exhausts and jet engine fumes.

Here, for example, is why the weather station at Burbank airport is running so hot:

Yes, the weather station is virtually surrounded by asphalt runways, taxiways, and aircraft parking ramps. The likelihood for the station to get in the middle of a 400F jetwash is almost a certainty, being so close to taxiways with turns. This is a ridiculous place to measure for high temperatures.

It’s the same in the U.K., where the Met Office was forced, embarrassingly, to withdraw a claim that Scotland had recorded its highest-ever temperature reading.

It turned out the likely cause was that the weather station’s reading may have been distorted either by an ice cream van or a parked car with its engine running…

Still, keep bathing in your misery, greenies.

The rest of us will enjoy that phenomenon that in older, more sensible times we used to know as “summer.”