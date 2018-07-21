WATCH: Pawn Shop Owner Kills Armed Robbery Suspect

Police in Bountiful, Utah, released surveillance video showing a pawn shop owner break away from an armed suspect, retrieve a gun, and shoot the suspect dead.

Fox 13 reports the robbery took place May 4, 2018, but the video was released July 20, 2018, as part of “a public records request.”

The video reveals the pawn shop owner bringing merchandise toward the front of the store during opening. Suddenly, two suspects enter through the front door. The first is armed with a hammer, and the second is armed with a gun.

The second suspect, 40-year-old Kleydys Arbolaez-Hernandez, points his gun at the shop owner, who manages to get far enough away that he has time to draw his own weapon and open fire, striking the suspect, who died seconds later. The other suspect flees the scene:

Bountiful Police Lt. Dave Edwards commented on the surveillance video, saying, “There’s an exchange of gunfire there and ultimately, the suspect continues after the shots have been fired, attacks the store clerk until the suspect succumbs to his wounds.”

Edwards observed that the video lets viewers “see the very dynamic nature of a violent encounter with an armed robbery.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.