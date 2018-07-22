Democratic Congresswoman Julia Brownley (D-CA) says President Donald Trump is using illegal aliens at the United States-Mexico border as “hostages” to push an “extreme” immigration agenda.

Over the weekend, Brownley joined other elected Democrats in a visit to detention facilities in McAllen, Texas, on the U.S.-Mexico border. Following the visit, Brownley released a statement in which she accused Trump of taking border-crossing children as “hostages” at the southern border.

In talking about the separation of illegal alien adults and border crossing children, Brownley said:

What is most shocking of all is that all this trauma was purposefully caused by one man’s decision to use children as hostages in order to force Congress to advance his extreme immigration policies. These are not the values upon which our country was founded. [Emphasis added] President Trump has already failed to meet the court-ordered deadline to reunite children with their families, and what I saw today suggests we are still far from resolving this stain on American history. Congress must address this humanitarian crisis and move forward with an immigration policy that actually reflects our values as a nation. The very soul of America depends on it. [Emphasis added]

Unmentioned by Brownley is how the separation of illegal alien adults from the border crossing children they arrive in the U.S. with has been occurring since before 2001, as Breitbart News reported.

From an April 2007 court file: "Before 2001… families who were detained had to be housed separately, splitting up parents and children…" https://t.co/kXbf2dAshY — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) June 22, 2018

In 2014, Breitbart Texas broke the story of how child border crossers were being crammed into detention centers and facilities by the Obama administration, revealing a number of exclusive Breitbart News photos that went unmentioned by the establishment media.

Likewise, Breitbart News exposed how child border crossers were detained without their illegal alien guardians under the Obama administration. The total number of border crossing children who were separated from the adults they arrived with at the border by the Obama administration is unknown, as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) did not track those records at the time.

Additionally, about 1-in-5 illegal alien adults arriving at the southern border with children have been found to be a danger to the child they arrived with, Breitbart News noted.

Most recent polling by the Harvard/Harris firm found that a majority of white, black, and Hispanic Americans say the U.S. needs stricter immigration enforcement. About 70 percent of Americans, overall, said the country needs to get tougher on immigration.