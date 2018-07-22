Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp has pulled ahead of his opponent in the Republican gubernatorial primary election on Tuesday after President Donald Trump endorsed him last week.

Brian Kemp talked about the upcoming election with Washington Political Editor Matt Boyle on Breitbart News Saturday on SiriusXM Patriot 125.

“I certainly line up on a lot of the issues with the president,” Kemp said, listing securing the border, tracking down and deporting criminal aliens, eliminating street gangs, and cutting government regulations and spending as his priorities if he is elected in November.

“Brian Kemp is running for Governor of the great state of Georgia. The Primary is on Tuesday. Brian is tough on crime, strong on the border and illegal immigration. He loves our Military and our Vets and protects our Second Amendment. I give him my full and total endorsement,” Trump tweeted on Wednesday.

Vice President Mike Pence traveled to Georgia over the weekend to rally for Kemp.

The support for Kemp also has grown since a recording was made public that showed Kemp’s opponent Georgia Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle criticizing Trump supporters.

Kemp said this development is working in his favor and that Georgians want a candidate they can trust.

“That’s what people out there want,” Kemp told Breitbart News Saturday. “They want someone who is not going to apologize for being a conservative; that will get in there and do those kind of things.”

“They are going to vote for the candidate they can trust, and I believe that because of that we’ll have a very good night,” Kemp said.

Boyle also spoke to Bruce Levell on Breitbart News Saturday. Levell is on Trump’s 2020 advisory board and the executive director of the president’s National Diversity Coalition for Trump.

Levell is also from Georgia and praised Kemp as the kind of ally the president is supporting ahead of the 2018 midterms and the 2020 presidential race.

Levell said in the upcoming election cycle and the race where Trump will face a reelection in 2020, the president is looking for politicians at the local, state, and federal officials whom he can count on to support him and his agenda.

“The president needs to line up his soldiers,” Levell said, citing Kemp as one of those because of his “grassroots” following and his support for Trump.

Levell said Trump’s election in 2016 happened because American voters wanted a president who was not “beholding” to special interests and “bad lobbyists” so they can put his “America first” agenda in place.

Kemp is among those who will govern the same way, Levell said.

“This a major revolution for the United States,” Levell said.

