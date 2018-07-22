The pro-open borders American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) organization—funded by globalist billionaire George Soros—is now running robocalls against Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach in his bid for the governorship, Breitbart News has learned.

In audio of the robocall, exclusively obtained by Breitbart News, the ACLU attacks Kobach for his staunch fight for proof of citizenship laws for Kansas voters to prevent voter fraud.

“I’m calling for the ACLU of Kansas about the Republican primary election for governor that’s coming up on Tuesday, August 7,” the ACLU representative can be heard saying. “We’re not endorsing candidates in elections but would like you to know where Kris Kobach stands on key civil liberties issues.”

“Kobach violated Kansas privacy by exposing voters’ personal information,” the caller says.

“He also wasted government funds by misleading a federal judge about his work to undermine the voting rights of Kansans,” the caller continues.

“We hope you join the rest of your fellow Kansans in voting to protect our privacy and other civil liberties on Tuesday, August 7,” the ACLU caller concludes.

Listen to the call here:

Kobach most recently fought the ACLU in court over the states’ proof of citizenship laws. The left-leaning judge ended up siding with the ACLU in claiming that proof of citizenship laws for voters are unconstitutional.

Kobach has told Breitbart News that he is continuing to fight for the states’ right to mandate voters provide proof of citizenship in order to combat voter fraud, saying the case is likely to make it all the way up to the Supreme Court.

In his latest ads, Kobach hits his Republican establishment opponent, Gov. Jeff Colyer, for not taking a stance on illegal aliens obtain in-state tuition in Kansas. Currently, Kansas is one of a handful of states that offers illegal aliens in-state tuition, costing taxpayers about $4 million every year.

Kobach says ending in-state tuition for illegal aliens is at the top of his list if elected governor of Kansas.

In an unprecedented move, the Soros-funded ACLU began running ads against Kobach in the state of Kansas. The ACLU’s mailers against Kobach seem to endorse Kobach’s Republican establishment opponent, Colyer.

Soros & his buddies at the liberal ACLU are supporting Jeff Colyer for Governor. The liberal ACLU wants someone weak on illegal immigration, weak on sanctuary cities, & weak on election security. I will not back down to the Soros-funded ACLU. https://t.co/xw3TXRkaap #ksleg #ksgov — Kris W. Kobach (@KrisKobach1787) July 19, 2018

Soros’ Open Society Foundation provides the ACLU with enormous amounts of funding every year to promote open borders and, most recently, sue President Trump’s administration for their “zero tolerance” policy at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The ACLU is also suing the Trump administration for putting the citizenship question back onto the 2020 Census. The citizenship question will allow the federal government to have an accurate depiction of how many U.S. citizens are living in the country, something Kobach says is the purpose of the Census.

Full Disclosure: Kris Kobach is a columnist for Breitbart News Network.