Gunman Opens Fire in Toronto — One Dead, 13 Wounded

One person is dead and 13 others are wounded after a gunman opened fire in Germantown in Toronto, Canada, Sunday night, reports say.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the shooting occurred about 10 pm local time. The deceased is a woman, and one of the wounded is a nine-year-old girl.

Witnesses described hearing “up to 25 gun shots.”

Toronto Police tweeted:

Toronto Police Chief Saunders has updated media from scene. 14 victims were shot with a handgun. 1 female adult has died. 1 young girl in critical condition. Suspect is dead (not included in 14 victim total) Witnesses call 416-808-2222 Anonymous tips 1-800-222-8477 #GO1341286 ^sm — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) July 23, 2018

CBC News reports that Toronto Mayor John Tory said the shooting is “evidence of a gun problem” in the city. He said, “Guns are too readily available to too many people.”

The University of Sydney’s GunPolicy.org lists Canada’s gun control as “restrictive.” Those wishing to purchase a gun must first acquire a license for which they must undergo a background check. That check includes a consideration of “criminal, mental health, addiction and domestic violence records.” It also requires a “third party character reference,” and law enforcement interviews and/or advises the gun license applicant’s “spouse, partner, or next of kin.”

