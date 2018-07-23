Police: Ex-Boyfriend Kicks in Door, Takes Bullet to Chest from Mother of Five

Police say a mother in South Fulton, Georgia, shot her ex-boyfriend in the chest after he kicked in the door while her five children were in the house.

WSB-TV 2 reports that the mother had broken up the ex-boyfriend the day before and she placed a 911 call while he was trying to get in the home. South Fulton Police Lt. Charles Cook said, “We received a call. … I believe on Montilly Place, of a woman screaming, saying someone’s trying to break into her house.”

Law enforcement indicated that the ex-boyfriend finally made entry into the home and came at the mother, even though she was armed and warned that she would shoot. She eventually fired three rounds, one of which struck the ex-boyfriend in the chest.

Lt. Cook said, “She was in fear of her life and was trying to defend herself and her family and use necessary force she felt was appropriate at the time.”

The suspect survived the shooting and Cook said he will face “felony charges” over the incident.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.