House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy says the House must “finish the job” when it comes to getting the funding for President Donald Trump’s wall along the U.S. border with Mexico.

Reacting during an exclusive interview on Breitbart News Saturday on SiriusXM 125 the Patriot Channel to news that the House has secured an additional $5.5 billion for the border wall, McCarthy says the president is thrilled.

“I have worked very closely with the president on this,” McCarthy says. “We are already building part of the wall now in California. We’ve got to continue that and finish the job. And we’ve gotten, when they requested, about $1.2 or $1.6 billion already appropriated for that. And then the next appropriation process we’re going right now we just put in $5 billion. The president was very excited about that—I talked to him [on Wednesday]. So we’re going to bring that to the floor and get that moving and get the funding going.”

When the news broke that the House was including the $5 billion extra in funding for the wall in its latest appropriations bill, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders released a statement expressing strong administration support for the funding. Sanders said:

The Administration strongly supports the inclusion of $5 billion for border wall construction and associated technology in the Homeland Security appropriations bill recently introduced in the House of Representatives. This funding is critical to the Administration’s top priority, securing the Nation’s borders. It will enable the construction of over 200 miles of new physical barrier along the Southern border, including associated surveillance technology and access roads. These investments are essential to deterring, preventing, and denying illegal border crossings by would-be illegal immigrants, human traffickers, criminal aliens, child smugglers, and drug dealers.

