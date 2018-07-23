WASHINGTON, DC – The Judicial Crisis Network (JCN) launched a hard-hitting ad campaign supporting Brett Kavanaugh on Monday, this one pressuring four Democratic senators in red states to support President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, and hinting at the consequences of voting against him.

Carrie Severino, chief counsel and policy director at JCN says:

Judge Kavanaugh is a fair and independent judge who bases his decisions on the Constitution, which is why President Trump nominated him and why a lopsided majority of voters in key states support his confirmation. Red state Democrats have a choice: stand with their constituents and support President Trump’s extraordinarily qualified Supreme Court nominee, or stand with Chuck Schumer and be a rubber stamp for the extreme liberal special interests.

JCN continues in its role as the tip of the spear for confirming Judge Kavanaugh, just as it did for Justice Neil Gorsuch and numerous nominees for lower federal courts. This latest ad buy is $1.5 million, running in West Virginia (Joe Manchin), North Dakota (Heidi Heitkamp), Indiana (Joe Donnelly), and Alabama (Doug Jones).

Each of the four ads begins the same way, but then gets specific for the senator in that state.

“President Trump has nominated another great judge for the Supreme Court,” begins the commercial, “Brett Kavanaugh.”

“He treats everyone fairly, and has a record of applying the Constitution just as it was written,” it continues.

Then the state-specific versions are:





Interestingly, Jones is not even up in 2018. The junior senator from Yellowhammer State narrowly won the seat originally held by Jeff Sessions and briefly occupied by Luther Strange. He is up for reelection in 2020. But strategists are counting on the reality that Jones better start siding with President Trump and the GOP now if he wants to have any prayer of surviving the next election to win a full term.

Dates have not yet been set for Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings.

