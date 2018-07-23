Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is leading his Republican establishment opponent in the latest poll for the state’s GOP gubernatorial primary on August 7.

The poll reveals that Kobach — the only Kansas elected official to endorse President Trump in the 2016 presidential election — leads by 11 points against sitting Gov. Jeff Colyer. While Kobach holds strong at 37 percent, Colyer follows with 26 percent.

Kobach told Breitbart News that undecided voters, 16 percent, have continued to break for his candidacy as the primary election nears.

As Breitbart News exclusively reported, the pro-open borders American Civil Liberties (ACLU) — funded by globalist billionaire George Soros — has started calling Kansas voters to urge them to vote against Kobach. The ACLU attacks Kobach for his fight for proof of citizenship laws that require voters to prove their U.S. citizenship before they can register to vote.

Exclusive – Soros-Funded ACLU Running Robocalls Against Kris Kobach in Kansas Governor’s Racehttps://t.co/K8UGBZxPvr — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) July 22, 2018

The robocalls by the ALCU against Kobach come after mailers were sent out to Kansas voters by the ACLU in which the organization seems to endorse Colyer.

Kobach’s latest ads hit Colyer for not taking a stance on illegal aliens obtaining in-state tuition in Kansas. Currently, Kansas is one of a handful of states that offers illegal aliens in-state tuition, costing taxpayers about $4 million every year.

Kobach says ending in-state tuition for illegal aliens is at the top of his list if elected governor of Kansas.