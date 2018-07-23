Report: Facebook Breaks Swamp Lobbying Record in Q2

Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook reportedly spent a record amount on Swamp lobbying in the second quarter of 2018 as the company has come under fire from Republicans and Democrats over censorship, privacy, and “fake news.”

Facebook reportedly spent $3.67 million on lobbying from April to June, which was $1 million more than it spent during the same time frame last year and higher than its previous record of $3.3 million in the first quarter of 2018, according to a Monday report in The Hill.

The company, which is reportedly going on another lobbying hiring spree, also spent money to lobby on “high-skilled immigration issues and trade,” which have been important issues for Facebook since it started ramping up its D.C. presence.

As Breitbart News has noted, “after the 2012 election, Facebook went on a spending spree in D.C., amassing a bipartisan group of Swamp denizens to help Zuckerberg’s FWD.us political group push for amnesty legislation and massive increases in H-1b visas” to allow technology companies to import more cheap labor.

The company reportedly spent $11.5 million on lobbying in 2017 and is on pace to well surpass that in 2018.