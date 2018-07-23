White House: Donald Trump May Revoke Security Clearances for Former Obama Officials

President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances from former intelligence officials who served under former President Barack Obama, according to White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

“Not only is the president looking to take away Brennan’s security clearance, he’s also looking into the clearances of Comey, Clapper, Hayden, Rice, and McCabe,” Sanders said during the White House press briefing.

The list features prominent critics of the Obama administration who had access to top-secret intelligence. Sanders said that the president was concerned that former officials were politicizing their institutional knowledge from the country’s top intelligence agencies.

The list includes:

Former FBI Director James Comey

Former CIA Director John Brennan

Former Director of the National Security Agency Michael Hayden

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe

Former National Security Advisor Susan Rice

Sanders responded to reporter questions after Sen. Rand Paul floated a suggestion about Trump taking away security clearances from Brennan.