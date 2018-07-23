Toronto Shooting Suspect Identified as Faisal Hussain

Police identified the suspect in the July 22 Toronto, Canada, attack as 29-year-old Faisal Hussain.

Two people were killed and 13 people were wounded when Hussain opened fire. The fatalities were a 10-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Hussain’s family reacted to the shooting with shock and issued a statement in which they “expressed condolences” to the families of the deceased and wounded.

The family described Hussain as mentally ill and said their “hearts are in pieces for the victims.”

Breitbart News reported a cell phone video of a portion of the shooting was obtained by CTV National News:

NBC News reports that Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders spoke Monday, saying they have to confirm a motive for the shooting. He said they “do not know why this has happened” and stressed that the “investigation itself is very fluid.”

Although no motive has been ascertained, Saunders stressed that the attack was not a random act of violence.

