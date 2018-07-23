WATCH: Gunman ‘Calmly’ Opens Fire on Innocents in Toronto

Video captured on a cell phone shows a shooting suspect “calmly” open fire on innocents in Toronto’s Greektown district Sunday night.

The shooting occurred around 10 pm local time and Breitbart News reported that the shooting immediately left one woman dead and 13 others injured. BBC reports that a second death related to the shooting was announced on Monday morning.

CTV National News reports that an onlooker captured cell phone video of the suspect allegedly walking on the sidewalk and “calmly” shooting into a cafe. At first the onlooker can be heard wondering aloud if the popping sound was coming from a vehicle, then the suspect comes into view:

The shooting suspect was killed in a gunfight with police shortly after opening fire.

CBS News reports reports that Toronto Mayor John Tory reacted to the shooting by saying, “Guns are too readily available to too many people.” But the University of Sydney’s GunPolicy.org lists Canada’s gun control as “restrictive.” In order to purchase a gun one must first acquire a license for which they must undergo a background check. The background check includes a consideration of “criminal, mental health, addiction and domestic violence records.” It also requires a “third party character reference,” and law enforcement interviews with the gun license applicant’s “spouse, partner, or next of kin.” And “gun shows and temporary firearm dealing events are regulated” in Canada.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.