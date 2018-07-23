Watch Live: Christians United for Israel Washington Summit

Watch live:

Monday’s schedule, according to CUFI’s website:

MONDAY, JULY 23, 2018

Walter E. Washington Convention Center

9:00 AM – 11:30 AM – Opening Plenary: Israel: 70 Years of Miracles Join Pastor John Hagee and other special guests as we review Israel’s 70 years as an independent, modern nation. Learn how Israel has been a light unto the nations and a blessing to the world, surviving and thriving despite overwhelming obstacles, for the last 70 years. Our speakers will show how God has fulfilled biblical prophecy by blessing and protecting the Jewish people.

11:30 PM – 1:30 PM – Lunch Breakout Sessions

· “Never Forget” – presented by Holocaust Survivor Irving Roth

· “A Strategic Analysis of the Middle East Today” – presented by IDF Major Elliot Chodoff

· “Why Supporting Israel Supports America And Why What Happens ‘Over There’ in the Middle East Matters to You” – presented by host of The Watchman Erick Stakelbeck

· “Exposed! Unmasking the Face of Anti-Semitism in the Church and Culture” – presented by Florida State Director Pastor Scott Thomas

· “From Jihad to Jerusalem: A Personal Journey from Radical Muslim to Proud Zionist” – presented by Outreach Coordinator Kasim Hafeez

· “Standing with Israel! Three Powerful Ways to Add Action to Your Faith” – presented by National Outreach Director Pastor Victor Styrsky

· “CUFI’s National Hispanic Outreach Briefing – En Español” – presented by Hispanic Outreach Coordinator Reverend Peter De Jesus

1:30 PM – 2:00 PM – Laura Ingraham

Host of the national syndicated radio talk show The Laura Ingraham Show and host of The Ingraham Angle on Fox News Channel

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM – Middle East Briefing