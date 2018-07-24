Secretary of State Brian Kemp, endorsed by President Donald Trump, has won against Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle in the Republican runoff for Georgia governor.

Kemp captured a whopping 69 percent, while Cage notched just 32 percent with 36 percent of the vote reported. The Georgia Secretary of States will now face off against Democrat nominee Stacey Abrams, vying to be the first black woman governor ever elected.

Cagle, whose campaign was badly hurt after secret recordings emerged in which he admitted to helping ram through “bad public-policy,” told supporters one hour after polls closed that “Tonight did not turn out quite the way we anticipated.”

President Trump on Tuesday urged Georgia voters to support for Kemp. “Will be great for Georgia, full Endorsement!” the president tweeted.

Today is the day to vote for Brian Kemp. Will be great for Georgia, full Endorsement! https://t.co/yPND2bJ219 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2018

In a June interview on SiriusXM Patriot 125 with Breitbart News Political Editor Matt Boyle, Kemp declared himself a “no special interests” candidate, who staunchly supports President Trump and his border wall. “I think that’s what people are looking for — they want somebody that’s going to put them first ahead of the special interests, the status quo, the politically correct, and those who are here illegally,” the Georgia official told Boyle.

Akin to President Trump, Kemp said he wants to use his private sector experience to help the “hardworking” people of Georgia with tax cuts and introducing free-market health care solutions.