Donald Trump Welcomes 94-Year-Old World War II Veteran to the Oval Office

President Donald Trump welcomed a 94-year-old veteran to the Oval Office, during a speech to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Convention.

He pointed out Sgt. Allen Jones during his speech and brought him up on stage to speak to the audience.

“I just thank you. This is one of the highlights of this 94-year-old man,” Jones said to the president after he took the stage and hugged the president.

He said that he had four brothers served in World War II, his oldest brother who was lost off the coast of Italy.

Jones was the Chief of Staff in the VFW from 2015-1016.

Jones asked Trump if he could visit the Oval Office of the White House, noting that he had been told that he was not allowed to do so.

“Yes,” Trump said. “Anytime you want.”

Jones also asked Trump to sign a picture of him and the president.

“God bless you Mr. President and I wish you well in the future,” he said as the crowd cheered.

Jones served in an Army tank battalion in Europe in World War II.

“We pay tribute, not only to Allen, but to all the heroes of the greatest generation,” Trump said, recognizing all of the World War II veterans in the room. “Each of you is a national treasure.”