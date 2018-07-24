Eric Holder Hints at Possible 2020 Presidential Bid

On Monday night, Former Attorney General Eric Holder told Stephen Colbert that he would decide whether to run for president “sometime early next year.”

Colbert questioned Holder regarding journalist April Ryan’s tweet that sources close to him said he was “seriously considering” running for President of the United States in 2020, to the applause of the studio audience.

“Were you just taking the temperature of America just now?” Colbert asked as the applause died down. “I was just looking to see potential contributors, you know. And cabinet members,” Holder replied.

“I’m thinking about it and what I’ve said is that I’d make a determination sometime early next year,” Holder elaborated. “My focus, really, now is on 2018, the midterms and trying to make sure that Democrats take back the Senate, take back the House, and that we do well, importantly, at the state level.”

But even as 2020 looms, Holder is focused on the 2018 midterms. He leads the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, a self-described “hub for executing a comprehensive redistricting strategy that shifts the redistricting power, creating fair districts where Democrats can compete.”

Of course, this would not be the former attorney general’s first time in the spotlight. In 2012, Holder was found in contempt of Congress by a 255-67 majority for his failure to turn over documents directly related to the “Fast and Furious” gun-running scandal. He has recently been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, calling the Helsinki meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin “collusion in plain sight.”