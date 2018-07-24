Main Street Republicans CEO Sarah Chamberlin says voters in congressional swing districts do not want the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency abolished, as Democrats have called for.

During an interview with Breitbart News Tonight on SirixusXM, Chamberlin told Breitbart Editor-at-Large Rebecca Mansour that Republican women in the key crucial congressional swing districts for the midterm elections believe the push to abolish ICE is “ridiculous.”

“Nobody wants ICE going away. That’s ridiculous,” Chamberlin said. “That is our first line of security. So for the Democrats to be saying that … it’s not resonating back in our GOP districts.”

Chamberlin also said her polling in the swing districts revealed that voters — specifically female voters — are most concerned with immigration and border security, noting that voters want the Republican-controlled Congress to follow through on President Trump’s demand for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“So border security, they want the immigration system fixed,” Chamberlin said. “They want a wall … they want security for their children. I mean a lot of things that President Trump does talk about, that’s what they’re looking for. But the issue is, they really feel we need to fix our immigration system.”

Listen to the full interview here:

As Breitbart News reported, abolishing ICE would have set free more than 1.4 million criminal illegal aliens over the last half decade who were in federal custody. A total of more than 1.6 million illegal aliens would have been released into American communities in the last five years had ICE been abolished.

Most recently, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) said that the “first thing” Democrats should do if they take control back of the House and Senate is abolishing all immigration enforcement through disbanding ICE.

“We should … I think we should get rid of ICE,” Gillibrand said. “We should separate out the two missions. And do the anti-terrorism mission, the national security mission. And then on the other side, make sure you’re doing… looking at immigration as a humanitarian issue. These are civil issues, these are families.”

Breitbart News Tonight is broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 9:00 p.m. to Midnight Eastern (6-9: 00 p.m. Pacific).

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.