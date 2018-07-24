Gallup: Donald Trump Hits His Highest Approval Ever

President Donald Trump has hit his highest ever approval rating at 41.9 percent between April and June, according to the latest Gallup poll.

The new-all time personal best displays President Trump’s approval rating rose over two-percent from the previous quarter’s 39.1 percent average and beat his first three-month average of 41.3 percent.

Gallup says President Trump’s approval rating maintained at least a 40 percent average between April 20 and July 19, hitting 45 percent in the same week as the historic June 12 summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un on Singapore’s Sentosa Island.

Intense criticism from both Republicans and Democrats over President Trump dismissal of Russian election meddling during the 2016 election in a joint press conference with President Vladimir Putin failed to impact Mr. Trump’s 42 percent approval rating between July 16-22.

Gallup conducted the poll surveying 19,414 adults between April 23 and July 22. The Washington, D.C.-based research firm estimates the margin of error is plus or minus one percent. Gallup joins the Wall Street Journal and NBC News in publishing data that shows President Trump has hit his highest approval rating ever.

“Mr. Trump’s job approval rating rose to 45% in a new Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll, the highest mark of his presidency and up 1 percentage point from June, reports the Journal. “The survey was taken over a four-day period that started July 15, a day before Mr. Trump’s news conference with Mr. Putin in which he questioned the conclusion of U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia meddled in the 2016 election.”

The WSJ/NBC poll states 88% of Republican voters approve of President Trump’s job performance.