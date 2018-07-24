John Brennan Bashes Trump Again: We Should Be ’More Sophisticated’ with Iran and China

Former CIA director John Brennan continued to criticize President Donald Trump, demanding a “smarter” and “more sophisticated” approach to Iran and China.

“Using tariffs as a blunt force instrument against allies and partners is not only short-sighted but also plays into the hands of Russia and China,” Brennan wrote on Twitter. “Same is true with bombastic rhetoric against Iran. We need to be smarter, more sophisticated, more strategic.”

Brennan replied to an earlier message from Trump on Twitter calling tariffs “the greatest.”

“Either a country which has treated the United States unfairly on Trade negotiates a fair deal, or it gets hit with Tariffs,” Trump wrote. “It’s as simple as that.”

On Monday, the White House confirmed that Trump was considering removing security clearances from Brennan and other former officials.