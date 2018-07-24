Rep. Mark Meadows: ‘It’s About Time’ We Defund the United Nations

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) called on the United States to stop funding the United Nations (U.N.) given its anti-Israel and anti-American bias in remarks made at the Christian United for Israel (CUFI) summit on Tuesday in Washington, DC.

“We continue to send money to the U.N. for countries who are anti-American and anti-Israel — it’s got to stop,” Meadows said.

“Don’t you think it’s about time that it stops?” Meadows said. “It’s about time.”

According to the Brookings Institution, the United States is the biggest funder of the United Nations, which is headquartered in New York City:

In absolute terms, the U.S. is the largest overall funder at $14.1 billion per year, providing 22 percent of the sample’s resources. The U.K. is the second-largest funder at $7.6 billion (12 percent) followed by Japan at $5.4 billion (9 percent) and Germany at $4.4 billion (7 percent). These four countries contribute approximately 50 percent of the total funding.

Meadows, who is chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, also remarked on the left-wing media’s response to President Donald Trump’s recent tweet warning Iranian leaders not to make threats against the United States.

“They left went crazy,” Meadows said, “over a tweet.”

“Where were they when $1.7 billion was sent to Iran as a ransom,” Meadows said, referring to the Obama administration transfer of cash as part of its nuclear agreement with Iran.

“It’s about time we stand up and say enough is enough,” Meadows said as the crowd rose to its feet.

Meadows and other lawmakers spoke at the summit ahead of participants traveling to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to meet with members of Congress.

This year’s summit takes place on the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the modern state of Israel.

