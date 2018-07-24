Stormy Daniels’ Husband Files for Divorce, Restraining Order

Stormy Daniels’ husband and fellow adult film star Glendon Crain has filed for divorce in Texas, as well as a restraining order.

Crain’s filing said that his marriage to the controversial pornographic actress “has become insupportable because of discord or conflict of personalities” and claimed that Daniels was putting his daughter “in imminent threat of serious and immediate physical or emotional harm” by taking her along on her nationwide strip club tour.

Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti said that the accuracy of the divorce claim is “vehemently disputed” and that Daniels’ daughter “remains her number one priority.” He also said that she “kindly asks for privacy” during the process “for the sake of her family.”

For her part, Daniels responded a little differently: “I don’t need or want privacy,” she tweeted soon after Avenatti. “I want truth. And it will come out. I’m not afraid.”

Crain has requested child support from Daniels and the sharing of their property assets. While the restraining order is in effect, Daniels’ unsupervised access to their daughter will be restricted. Daniels is currently touring America’s strip clubs.