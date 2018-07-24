Donald Trump: Russia Will Try to Rig Elections for Democrats

President Donald Trump acknowledged on Tuesday that Russia will try to influence the midterm elections — but argued that they will try to elect Democrats.

“I’m very concerned that Russia will be fighting very hard to have an impact on the upcoming Election,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Based on the fact that no President has been tougher on Russia than me, they will be pushing very hard for the Democrats. They definitely don’t want Trump!”

The president commented on the issue after several days of critical media coverage of his meeting and press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In response to the criticism, Trump indicated he would continue to be tough on Russia despite his praise of Putin.

Putin said during the press conference that he was in favor of Trump in the 2016 election.

“I wanted him to win,” Putin said, “because he talked about bringing the U.S.-Russia relationship back to normal.”