Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke to a group of high school conservatives but was immediately met with chants of “Lock Her Up” – a familiar cry from the campaign rallies for President Donald Trump in 2016 referring to his opponent Hillary Clinton.

The Attorney General gave a speech at Turning Point USA’s High School Leadership Summit.

Sessions urged conservatives to stand up for their values, a speech that was well received by the audience.

“I like this bunch,” he said. “I gotta tell ya. You’re not going to be backing down. Go get ’em. Go get ’em.”

In response, the audience started shouting “Lock Her Up!”

Sessions laughed as the chants grew louder and replied, “‘Lock her up,’ I heard that a long time over the last campaign.”

Watch Session’s entire speech below (beginning at the 28:30-minute mark):

Sessions response immediately drew fire from his critics who accused the Attorney General of joining and even encouraging the chants.

The former Alabama Senator continued his speech, criticizing the current educational system.

“Rather than molding a generation of mature, well-informed adults, some schools are doing everything they can to create a generation of sanctimonious, sensitive, supercilious snowflakes,” Sessions continued. “We’re not gonna have it.”

When I was in high school, I learned that third world tyrants imprison their political opponents without evidence of a crime. But the attorney general of the United States does not do that. Jeff Sessions brings shame to this country. https://t.co/XQBx4Rq7kE — Mark Follman (@markfollman) July 24, 2018

I had just thought yesterday that we hadn't heard from Jeff Sessions in a while. What a piece of shit. https://t.co/MZJ3nwoCt9 — Ben Siemon (@BenjaminJS) July 24, 2018

Attorney General Jeff Sessions encourages conservative high school students chanting "lock her up." Can you imagine what right-wing America would say if Eric Holder had encouraged liberal teens to chant this about Mitt Romney? It's insanely inappropriate. pic.twitter.com/ff77NiZBUr — Adam Best (@adamcbest) July 24, 2018