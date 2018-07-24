Watch Live: Christians United for Israel, Day 2

Christians United for Israel (CUFI) holds the second day of its Washington Summit Tuesday in Washington, D.C.
Watch live:
From CUFI’s website, here is Tuesday’s schedule:
TUESDAY, JULY 24, 2018
Walter E. Washington Convention Center
8:00 AM – 9:00 AM – View from The Hill
Before going to members of the House and Senate, hear Congressional leaders present their bipartisan support for Israel as a critical American ally. Our nation’s top lawmakers will give personal insight into the legislative process and important policy issues regarding the US-Israel relationship.
· Senator Tom Cotton
· Senator Ted Cruz
· Senator Lindsey Graham
· U.S. Congressman Doug Lamborn
· U.S. Congressman Mark Meadows
· U.S. Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers
9:00 AM – 10:00 AM – Capitol Hill Talking Points
CUFI’s Director of Strategic Affairs David Brog will instruct attendees on the talking points and etiquette for the vital Capitol Hill meetings on Tuesday. This session covers critical information on what to say and how to act in order to make the best possible impact during your appointment.
10:00 AM – 11:00 AM – Regional Meet & Greet Meetings
This is your opportunity to meet your group leaders, establish a strategy for your Capitol Hill visit, and receive final information and updates on your Congressional meetings.
11:00 AM – 6:00 PM – Capitol Hill Meetings
The most important part of attending Summit is meeting with members of Congress and their staff. This is an opportunity for everyone to personally communicate to their Senators and Representative why Israel is important and what Congress should do to strengthen the US-Israel relationship. To ensure ample time to attend your Congressional appointment, please schedule your departure from DC late Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.
7:30 PM – 9:30 PM – CUFI Circle Donor Banquet
A special banquet with Dennis Prager to honor those who have donated $1,000 or more to CUFI since July 19, 2017. For more information on this exclusive event and how you can attend, please contact the CUFI Concierge at 210-572-5408.
.