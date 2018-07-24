Watch Live: Christians United for Israel, Day 2

Christians United for Israel (CUFI) holds the second day of its Washington Summit Tuesday in Washington, D.C.

From CUFI’s website, here is Tuesday’s schedule:

TUESDAY, JULY 24, 2018

Walter E. Washington Convention Center

8:00 AM – 9:00 AM – View from The Hill

9:00 AM – 10:00 AM – Capitol Hill Talking Points

CUFI’s Director of Strategic Affairs David Brog will instruct attendees on the talking points and etiquette for the vital Capitol Hill meetings on Tuesday. This session covers critical information on what to say and how to act in order to make the best possible impact during your appointment. 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM – Regional Meet & Greet Meetings

This is your opportunity to meet your group leaders, establish a strategy for your Capitol Hill visit, and receive final information and updates on your Congressional meetings. 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM – Capitol Hill Meetings

The most important part of attending Summit is meeting with members of Congress and their staff. This is an opportunity for everyone to personally communicate to their Senators and Representative why Israel is important and what Congress should do to strengthen the US-Israel relationship. To ensure ample time to attend your Congressional appointment, please schedule your departure from DC late Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.