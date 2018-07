Watch Live: Turning Point USA’s High School Leadership Summit, Day 2

Turning Point USA is holding a 4-day High School Leadership Summit in Washington, DC, this week at George Washington University. According to its website, over 700 high school students were invited to attend.

Tuesday’s Schedule:

Tuesday, July 24, 2018

7:00 AM – 8:30 AM: Group Breakfast (conducted in waves)

8:30 AM – 9:00 AM: Dennis Prager

9:00 AM – 9:30 AM: Attorney General Jeff Sessions

9:30 AM – 10:00 AM: Senator David Perdue

10:00 AM – 10:25 AM: Congressman Thomas Massie

10:25 AM – 11:05 AM: A Discussion with Tyler Grant, Dr. Gina Loudon, and Marc Lotter

11:05 AM – 11:30 AM: Congressman Scott Taylor

11:30 AM – 12:00 PM: Congressman Clay Higgins

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM: LUNCH

1:00 PM – 1:40 PM: School Safety Panel moderated by Guy Benson

1:40 PM – 2:25 PM: Young Conservatives Panel moderated by Guy Benson

2:25 PM – 3:10 PM: Mark Cuban

3:10 PM – 3:35 PM: Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

3:35 PM – 4:05 PM: Ambassador James Woolsey

4:05 PM – 4:55 PM: Jesse Watters

4:55 PM – 5:05 PM: Patrick Petty

5:05 PM – 5:30 PM: Jason Miller

5:30 PM – 6:00 PM: Congressman Lee Zeldin

6:30 PM – 8:30 PM: Dinner with Donald Trump Jr., Senator Rand Paul, Judge Jeanine Pirro, and Kimberly Guilfoyle (Buy tickets here).