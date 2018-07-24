Watch: State Department Holds First-Ever Religious Freedom Ministerial

Watch Live above. (Scroll back to watch what already aired.)

From the State Department:

Secretary Pompeo will host the Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom in Washington, the first-ever Ministerial to advance religious freedom around the world. This event will focus on concrete outcomes that reaffirm international commitments to promote religious freedom and produce real, positive change. The Ministerial will convene a broad range of stakeholders, including foreign ministers, international organization representatives, religious leaders, and civil society representatives, to discuss challenges, identify concrete ways to combat religious persecution and discrimination, and ensure greater respect for religious freedom for all.