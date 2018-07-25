New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) says President Trump is on a “crusade” and waging “jihad” against illegal aliens arriving at the United States-Mexico border and those already living in the country.

During a visit to Puerto Rico, Cuomo — who is running for re-election in New York — compared Trump deporting illegal aliens and trying to end illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border to “jihad,” which is often associated with Islamic State (ISIS) terrorism.

Cuomo said:

This administration is on a crusade against people who they do not consider original Americans, which is specious and hypocritical at best because unless you’re a member of a native American tribe, then you’re really an immigrant to the United States, right. [Emphasis added] But, what they’ve done at the border, is an example of it, what they’ve done in Puerto Rico, and they are on a jihad to deport as many people as they can who they believe are not in the United States legally. [Emphasis added]

Cuomo also slammed the practice of deporting illegal aliens who have previous criminal records in their native countries, saying:

One of the rationals they use is people who committed crimes in the past, even if they have no criminal activity, even if they’re now leading productive lives. They deport people based on past crimes. We’re doing everything we can to frustrate their efforts. [Emphasis added]

Under Cuomo’s logic of opposing the deportation of illegal aliens convicted of past crimes, illegal aliens entering the U.S. who have been convicted of violent crimes and child sex crimes in their native countries would be allowed to stay in the country so long as they are not convicted of a crime in America.

Most recently, elected Democrats across the U.S. have taken extreme positions on illegal immigration, suggesting that all enforcement of immigration be ended.

Legislation that would have ended all border enforcement in the U.S. was signed by every Senate Democrat. Meanwhile, House Democrats pushed legislation that would have abolished all interior immigration enforcement.

Analysis conducted by Breitbart News revealed that if the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency been eliminated five years ago — as Democrats want — there would have been about 1,406,051 criminal illegal aliens released into the American public rather than being arrested and deported.

Americans — even Democrat voters — are by a vast majority opposed to abolishing ICE. In the latest Harvard/Harris Poll, 3-in-4 swing voters said they opposed the Democrats’ plan to end all immigration enforcement across the U.S. A majority of white, black, and Hispanic Americans say the U.S. needs stricter immigration enforcement as Trump has implemented.