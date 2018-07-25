Cory Booker: Brett Kavanaugh Supporters ‘Complicit In Evil’

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said Tuesday anyone who supports Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is “complicit in evil.”

“I’m here to call on folks to understand that in a moral moment, there is no neutral. In a moral moment, there is no bystanders,” Booker said at a press conference. “You are either complicit in the evil, you are either contributing to the wrong, or you are fighting against it.”

Booker appeared with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), pre-advertised as a group of “moral and religious leaders.”

In his statement, Booker portrayed Kavanaugh as a threat to civil rights and voting rights. Here is the full context of his remarks:

There is so much at stake here. This has nothing to do with politics; this has to do with who we are as moral beings. And so, I want to call on everybody — I’m not here to tell folk just what they should know. I’m here to call on folk to understand that in a moral moment there is no neutral. In a moral moment there is no bystanders. You are either complicit in the evil, you are either contributing to wrong or you are fighting against it. There’s a saying in the Abrahamic faiths one of the Psalms that says ‘Yea though we walk through the valley of the shadow of death.’ We are walking through the valley of the shadow of death. But that doesn’t say ‘Though I sit in the valley of the shadow of death,’ it doesn’t say, ‘I’m watching on the sidelines of the valley of the shadow of death, it says, ‘I am walking through the valley of the shadow of death.’

Booker’s use of the term “evil” to describe those who support a mainstream conservative Supreme Court nominee is indicative of the escalation in rhetoric against everyday Americans we have seen from Democrats, left-wing activists, and the establishment media in the Trump era, especially this year.

Trump and his supporters have been described as literal Nazis, Hitler, racists, and the like.

What’s more, Breitbart News has documented a campaign of violence and intimidation against right-of-center Americans that is unlike anything Democrats have staged since their days of enforcing Jim Crow and racial segregation in the pre-civil rights South.

