Donald Trump: 'Sad' that Michael Cohen Taped His Clients

Combo photo of Michael Cohen and President Trump
GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File MARK WILSON, NICHOLAS KAMM

President Donald Trump reacted to a released recording of a conversation he had with his personal lawyer Michael Cohen during the campaign aired by CNN.

“What kind of a lawyer would tape a client?” Trump asked. “So sad! Is this a first, never heard of it before? Why was the tape so abruptly terminated (cut) while I was presumably saying positive things?”

The tape of a conversation between Trump and Cohen discussing a payment to Playboy model Karen McDougal, was released to CNN by Cohen’s lawyer Lanny Davis.

“I hear there are other clients and many reporters that are taped – can this be so?” Trump asked. “Too bad!”

According to court filings, federal agents who raided Cohen’s home and office obtained twelve audio recordings that were turned over to prosecutors.

In an interview with George Stephanopoulos, Davis confirmed that Cohen had more tapes “in order to take notes.”

