Donald Trump: ‘Sad’ that Michael Cohen Taped His Clients

President Donald Trump reacted to a released recording of a conversation he had with his personal lawyer Michael Cohen during the campaign aired by CNN.

“What kind of a lawyer would tape a client?” Trump asked. “So sad! Is this a first, never heard of it before? Why was the tape so abruptly terminated (cut) while I was presumably saying positive things?”

The tape of a conversation between Trump and Cohen discussing a payment to Playboy model Karen McDougal, was released to CNN by Cohen’s lawyer Lanny Davis.

“I hear there are other clients and many reporters that are taped – can this be so?” Trump asked. “Too bad!”

According to court filings, federal agents who raided Cohen’s home and office obtained twelve audio recordings that were turned over to prosecutors.

In an interview with George Stephanopoulos, Davis confirmed that Cohen had more tapes “in order to take notes.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Michael Cohen's attorney, Lanny Davis, one-on-one with @GStephanopoulos; says there are "certainly" more tapes, and that Michael Cohen is not seeking a pardon from the President: https://t.co/m55qCWk199 pic.twitter.com/UXZPHIad1X — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 25, 2018