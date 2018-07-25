Donald Trump Urges Patience and Unity on Trade Fights

President Donald Trump urged Americans on Wednesday to be patient with ongoing trade fights and his decision to level tariffs on countries like China.

“When you have people snipping at your heels during a negotiation, it will only take longer to make a deal, and the deal will never be as good as it could have been with unity,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Negotiations are going really well, be cool. The end result will be worth it!”

Trump expressed his thoughts as some Republicans criticized his efforts to bring China to the negotiating table, especially from farm states.

“Every time I see a weak politician asking to stop Trade talks or the use of Tariffs to counter unfair Tariffs, I wonder, what can they be thinking?” Trump asked. “Are we just going to continue and let our farmers and country get ripped off? Lost $817 Billion on Trade last year. No weakness!”

China retaliated to Trump’s new tariffs by leveling a 25 percent tariff on farm products like soy, corn, beef, pork, and poultry.

In response, the Trump administration announced a $12 billion aid plan for farmers suffering as a result of the battle on trade.

Critics called the plan a government “bailout” and Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska called the plan “golden crutches” and Sen. Rand Paul criticized “welfare for farmers.” Sen. Ron Johnson said he was “exasperated” by the plan which he called “like a Soviet type of economy.”

Tariffs are taxes that punish American consumers and producers. If tariffs punish farmers, the answer is not welfare for farmers — the answer is remove the tariffs. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 24, 2018

Trump acknowledged that China was targeting American farmers, but said that they would fail.

“China is targeting our farmers, who they know I love & respect, as a way of getting me to continue allowing them to take advantage of the U.S.” he wrote. “They are being vicious in what will be their failed attempt. We were being nice – until now! China made $517 Billion on us last year.”