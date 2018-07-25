Memphis Mother Blames Spicy Snacks for Daughter’s Gallbladder Removal

Rene Craighead blames her daughter’s cholecystectomy on the multiple bags of “hot” snack foods she consumed every week.

When Craighead’s 17-year-old daughter became sick, she was taken to a gastroenterologist. Apparently, the four “big” bags of hot takis and cheetos she was consuming contributed to problems with her gallbladder that resulted in its immediate surgical removal.

“She loves them. Every time I go out she says, ‘Bring me back some Hot Takis, bring me back some hot chips.’ I want to make her happy, so I brought them back,” Craighead said. “She was eating big bags and would take them to school with her.” Craighead said she was “surprised” that her daughter eventually became ill.

Meanwhile, both brands in question have responded:

“We assure you that Takis are safe to eat, but should be enjoyed in moderation as part of a well-balanced diet,” a Takis representative told local news station WREG. “Takis ingredients fully comply with U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations, and all of the ingredients in each flavor are listed in detail on the label. Always check the serving size before snacking.”

“At Frito-Lay, food safety is always our number one priority, and our snacks meet all applicable food safety regulations as well as our rigorous quality standards. Some consumers may be more sensitive to spicy foods than others and may choose to avoid spicier snacks due to personal preference,” said a representative for Cheetos’ parent company.

Craighead, however, remains resolute in her mission to warn people of the dangers of consuming these spicy munchies. “When my daughter had to have this surgery, I knew I had to tell everybody about it,” she said.