The pro-mass immigration, GOP megadonor, billionaire Koch brothers are pushing not only an amnesty for illegal aliens ahead of the midterm elections, but also continued mass legal immigration despite Republican voters vastly opposing that agenda.

In an interview with Time Magazine, Daniel Garza who leads the Koch-funded LIBRE Initiative, said any cuts to current legal immigration levels are “unacceptable.” Every year, the U.S. imports more than 1.5 million mostly low-skilled legal immigrants, putting downward pressure on blue-collar Americans’ wages and demographically changing the country at a rapid pace.

“For us, that was unacceptable,” Garza said of an immigration plan endorsed by President Trump that would have reduced overall legal immigration to the U.S. to increase Americans’ wages.

Garza claimed that reducing legal immigration levels — which are historically much higher than previous decades — would incentivize more illegal immigration and hurt business.

“If you made these policy decisions that would restrict legal immigration, then you would hinder the ability to address market forces and the private sector to hire who they need to hire,” Garza said. “It would induce more illegal immigration or illegal crossings because the demand is still there.”

NumbersUSA’s Roy Beck has explained in detail how legal immigration levels to the U.S. are off the charts and dramatically shifting life in America, something the majority of Americans agree with.

Garza said “we cannot give up” on giving amnesty to millions of illegal aliens, a plan that the billionaire Kochs have pushed for years, along with Facebook CEO and billionaire Mark Zuckerberg.

Though the Koch brothers have claimed to represent libertarian-conservative principles, the billionaires and their network of organizations are vastly out of step with Republican voters and conservatives.

Midterm voters have repeatedly said they want less immigration to the U.S. A majority of swing voters and white voters in battleground districts say immigration from Central America and Mexico has made life in America “worse.” More than four-in-nine black Americans in swing districts say the same of immigration.

Meanwhile, nearly two-in-three likely American voters say they want to see legal immigration to the U.S. reduced, as Breitbart News noted. A most recent poll found that a majority of conservatives say they generally oppose all immigration to the U.S.

The latest Morning Consult Poll revealed that about 53 percent of conservatives said they somewhat or strongly opposed all immigration to the U.S., Breitbart News noted. In the past decade, the U.S. has imported more than ten million legal immigrants — most of which are the relatives of newly naturalized citizens, as Breitbart News reported.

Currently, the U.S. admits more than 1.5 million legal and illegal immigrants every year, with more than 70 percent coming to the country through the process known as “chain migration,” whereby newly naturalized citizens are allowed to bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the country. The Koch brothers have said they oppose Trump’s plan to end chain migration. In the next 20 years, the current U.S. legal immigration system is on track to import roughly 15 million new foreign-born voters. Between seven and eight million of those foreign-born voters will arrive in the U.S. through chain migration.