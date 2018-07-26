Donald Trump to China: ‘We Have All the Cards’ on Trade

President Donald Trump defended his aggressive actions on trade in Iowa on Thursday, promising to continue his tough negotiations with China.

“They are not going to win, just so you understand, we have all the cards, we’re going to win,” he promised during a roundtable discussion with Iowa business and political leaders.

Trump said that China was purposely targeting farm states like Iowa because he enjoyed the support of farmers.

“They want to attack the farm belt because they know that the farmers love me, they voted for me,” he said.

Trump boasted that he successfully reached a deal with the European Union to work on opening up their markets to soybeans.

“We just opened up Europe for you farmers,” he said. “You’re not going to be too angry with Trump, I can tell you.”

Trump showed off a new green hat with yellow letters that read “Make Our Farmers Great Again.”

“It’s the John Deere colors actually,” Trump said, commenting that he had purchased a lot of John Deere equipment for his properties.