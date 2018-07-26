Grassroots Kevin Nicholson Opens Lead Over Establishment Vukmir

Marine veteran and businessman Kevin Nicholson now leads in the Wisconsin GOP primary against Wisconsin state Sen. Leah Vukmir, according to a new poll released on Thursday.

A new NBC/Marist poll found that among all potential Wisconsin Republican voters, Nicholson leads by ten points at 38 percent to Vukmir’s 28 percent. According to likely voters, Nicholson still leads at 38 percent, while Vukmir has 35 percent support in Wisconsin.

The NBC poll shows that Nicholson continues to surge in the final weeks of the Wisconsin Senate GOP primary. A survey last week from Marquette University Law School found that Nicholson was in a dead heat with Vukmir.

Chris Wilson, who runs analytics and digital strategy for the research firm WPAIntel, noted how Nicholson has skyrocketed through the polls.

Wilson said, “Movement in #WISen as @KevinMNicholson up 6 pts since last poll for +3 lead – just 2.5 weeks remaining. Nicholson is @SenatorBaldwin worst nightmare #SendInTheMarine.”

Speaker Paul Ryan, several members of Congress, and the National Rifle Association (NRA) endorsed Vukmir, making the race between the establishment-backed Vukmir and the populist Nicolson.

Breitbart News reported in an exclusive that Vukmir falsely claimed in a fundraising letter that she drives a Ford automobile, while, in reality, she drives a Toyota.

Nicholson has backed President Donald Trump’s America First agenda; in interviews with Breitbart News, Nicholson has backed Trump’s immigration and trade policy.

Ronica Cleary, Nicholson’s campaign spokeswoman, told Breitbart News that the “professional political class” will do nothing to stop illegal immigration.

The Associated Press (AP) said that Vukmir was “at one time in her career a grassroots conservative who ended up aligning with the establishment over the past several years.”

Nicholson has capitalized on immigration and explained how his experience in the Marine Corps has shown him that barriers do stop illegal migration.

“[On] the construction of a physical barrier, I’m a former combat engineer in the Marine Corps, and barriers work,” he told Breitbart News Sunday. “They do stop people from crossing them, and that is the entire idea behind them.”

In Nicholson’s first campaign ad, he slammed establishment politicians for failing to fund President Trump’s proposed border wall with Mexico.

“The fact that Congress won’t build President Trump’s wall, won’t repeal Obamacare, and refuses to end illegal immigration, it’s a disgrace to everything we ever fought for,” Nicholson charged.