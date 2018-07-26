Illegal Alien Accused of Shooting Florida Police Officer in the Head

An illegal alien from Haiti has been accused of shooting a Florida police officer in the head, leaving him in critical condition.

Wisner Desmaret, a 29-year-old illegal alien from Haiti, is facing eight felonies including attempted first-degree murder after he allegedly shot and nearly killed Fort Meyers Officer Adam Jobbers-MIller in a standoff with police, according to FOX 4 Now.

When police intervened to break up a fight between the illegal alien and a group of men at a gas station, Desmaret began shooting at police, hitting and critically injuring Jobbers-Miller.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency confirmed in a statement that Desmaret, who has been arrested multiple times in the past, has placed a detainer on the illegal alien.

“ICE filed a detainer on Wisner Desmaret, 29, a citizen and national of Haiti on July 22, after his arrest by the Fort Myers Police Department on charges including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer,” an ICE spokesperson said.

Fort Meyers Police Department officials say Jobbers-Miller is in stable but critical condition following the shooting.

Desmaret was previously arrested in 2011 after a standoff with police and arrested multiple times for trespassing. His most recent arrest was in March 2017. The illegal alien should have been turned over to ICE following his first arrest, but never was.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Jobbers-Miller’s recovery.