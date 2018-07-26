Mark Meadows Backs Jim Jordan for Speaker: He ‘Is Fighter, a Leader, and a True Conservative’

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows (R-NC) endorsed Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for Speaker of the House on Thursday, calling Jordan a “fighter, a leader, and true conservative.”

“When I arrived in Congress, Jim Jordan was one of the first colleagues I got to know—and in the time since, I can honestly say Jim is one of the most honorable, thoughtful, and principled men I’ve met in Washington. Jim is a fighter, a leader, and a true conservative in every way,” Meadows said in a statement on Thursday.

Meadows, as the leader of the conservative Freedom Caucus, serves as an important leader of conservatives in the House of Representatives. Congressman Meadows argued that if Americans vote to keep Republicans in control of Congress’s lower chamber, then Jordan will fight for “real changes” in Congress.

“He never backs down from a fight when his values are on the line. He listens to and cares about his colleagues. Most importantly, he remembers the most critical voice—the voice of the voters—in every single decision he makes,” Meadows continued. “If the people entrust Republicans with the House this November, Jim Jordan would be a Speaker who would fight for real changes in Congress that would allow the people’s House to truly work for Main Street Americans. I fully support his candidacy.”

Christina Hagan, a pro-Trump conservative running for the House in Ohio, tweeted in support of Jordan’s speakership bid on Thursday.

Hagan said, “A bright day for America and for generations to come!”

.@Jim_Jordan for Speaker of the House. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 A bright day for America and for generations to come! 🎉 Now- let’s do everything we can to help him across the finish line so we can restore our great republic together. ✅ pic.twitter.com/AHK7fEBSjo — Christina Hagan (@RepHagan) July 26, 2018

FreedomWorks President Adam Brandon cheered Jordan’s bid in a statement on Thursday, saying, “A Speaker Jordan will ensure that House Republicans finally make good on the promises they have made for years on the campaign trail– to balance the budget and hold bureaucratic agencies accountable.”

Congressman Jordan announced his candidacy to replace the outgoing Speaker Paul Ryan on Thursday morning. Jordan will likely compete against House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) to lead House Republicans in the next term should they retain their majority.

“President Trump has taken bold action on behalf of the American people. Congress has not held up its end of the deal, but we can change that. It’s time to do what we said,” Jordan said in a statement on Thursday.

Congressman Jordan wrote a letter to fellow House Republicans that, if they elect him to become the next Speaker, Republicans can fully repeal Obamacare, reform welfare, build a wall on America’s southern border, make the individual tax cuts permanent, end funding for abortion-provider Planned Parenthood, and truly cut spending.

Jordan concluded in a letter to House colleagues, “President Trump has taken bold action on behalf of the American people, Congress has not held its end of the deal, but we can change that.”